DICKERSON,
Norma Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Retirement Village, Palmerston North, on Monday 6 April 2020, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Jim Dickerson (formerly from Bainesse). Loved mother of Margaret Jones; Bryan Dickerson; Murray Dickerson (deceased); Christine and Kevin Wood; Alan and Jan Dickerson; David Dickerson (deceased); Helen and Nigele Lind; Grace Currie and Paul Harper; Jenette and Nigel McCance. Loved Nan by her grandchildren. A private funeral service has been held for Norma. All messages to PO Box 7154, Palmerston North 4443. A memorial service for mum will be held at a later date.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 8, 2020