Norma DICKERSON

Guest Book
  • "I will be forever greatful to the Dickerson family for what..."
    - Bryce Mawhinney
  • "Very sorry to here about loss Yours David Gates"
  • "Ray and I send our condolences to all the family. We have..."
    - Jan Powell
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Norma..."
    - Debbie Just(nee cooper)
Death Notice

DICKERSON,
Norma Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Retirement Village, Palmerston North, on Monday 6 April 2020, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Jim Dickerson (formerly from Bainesse). Loved mother of Margaret Jones; Bryan Dickerson; Murray Dickerson (deceased); Christine and Kevin Wood; Alan and Jan Dickerson; David Dickerson (deceased); Helen and Nigele Lind; Grace Currie and Paul Harper; Jenette and Nigel McCance. Loved Nan by her grandchildren. A private funeral service has been held for Norma. All messages to PO Box 7154, Palmerston North 4443. A memorial service for mum will be held at a later date.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 8, 2020
