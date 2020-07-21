Norah SUTTON

Guest Book
  • "To Mary & Danny and family Our prayers and thoughts are..."
  • "Thank you for 20+ years being special neighbour's. For..."
    - Michelle Koubaridis
  • "To the family of Norah, thinking of you and have fond..."
    - Helen Bryant
  • "Sincere sympathy to Mary, Danny & families on the passing..."
    - Marlene Ryan
  • "to Mary and Danny and families So sad to see of Nora's..."
Service Information
Vigil
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
6:30 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Ruahine Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Hawera
View Map
Death Notice

SUTTON, Norah Mary:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Manaia and Hawera. Passed away peacefully at Olive Tree Rest Home on Friday 17 July 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mother of Bill and Diane (Otane), Mary and Martin (Palmerston North), Daniel and Jodi (Adelaide). Treasured Nana of Jonathan, Morgan, Arna, Olivia, Jacob and Caleb and great-nana to Leland. Special thanks to the staff of Olive Tree Rest Home for their loving care over the past two years. Messages to the Sutton Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. A vigil celebration of Norah's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 6.30pm, followed by a Requiem Mass for Norah at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, Friday, 24 July 2020 at 11.30am and interment at the Manaia Cemetery.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.