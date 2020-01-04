Nora KAREHANA

Guest Book
  • "Nga mihi nui ki a koutou. Please accept our condolences...."
    - Nick Thomson
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
063277029
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Interment
Following Services
Mount View Cemetery.
Death Notice

KAREHANA,
Nora Clara (nee Chase):
Of Marton, passed away surrounded by loving whanau on Thursday 2 January 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony (Anthony). Cherished Mum of Ropata (deceased), Awhina, Alexander (deceased), Thomas, and Emma. Treasured by all her mokos, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and a dear friend to many. Nora is at home, 92 Alexander Street, Marton, where a service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday 6 January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mount View Cemetery.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.