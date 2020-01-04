KAREHANA,
Nora Clara (nee Chase):
Of Marton, passed away surrounded by loving whanau on Thursday 2 January 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony (Anthony). Cherished Mum of Ropata (deceased), Awhina, Alexander (deceased), Thomas, and Emma. Treasured by all her mokos, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and a dear friend to many. Nora is at home, 92 Alexander Street, Marton, where a service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday 6 January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mount View Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020