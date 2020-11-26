NUTTALL, Nola Ruth:
Peacefully on Tuesday 24th November 2020. Aged 89. Dearly loved daughter of the late Dick and Hazel Oliver and loved sister of Richard. Cherished wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul Nuttall and Michelle Guy, Linda and Graham Renouf, Dean, Sally and Brian Shieffelbien. Loved grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Messages to the family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Nola will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 27th November 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2020