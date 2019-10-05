Acknowledgement

MEEHAN, Nola Mary:

Owen and Linda, Christine and Ray, and families, together with Eileen Andersen and Joan Meehan sincerely thank everyone for the care and support they all received on the sudden death of a much loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and sister. The attendance of so many people at the celebration of Nola's life, the beautiful flowers, cards and many other expressions of sympathy are all very much appreciated. Thank you all so much for your care and compassion at this difficult time. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



