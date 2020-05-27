HOMAN, Nola Gwendoline:
On May 21, 2020 (peacefully) at Willard Home, Palmerston North. Aged 94 years. Treasured wife of Maurice (deceased). Much loved mother and mother in-law of David (deceased); Gavin and Jan (Palmerston North); Anne (deceased) and Wayne (Palmerston North); Bronwyn and Russell (Tauranga); Julie and Douglas (Wellington), and loved grandmother of her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Willard Home for their care and compassion for Nola. A private family ceremony for Nola was held on May 26, 2020. Messages to Gavin Homan, 6A Capri Place, Palmerston North 4412.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 27, 2020