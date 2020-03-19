BURFIELD, Nola Patricia:
Peacefully on Tuesday 17th March 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Derek and Gillian, Gary and Lorraine, Pam and Paka Tawhai (dec), Yvonne and Barry Fisk. Treasured Nana/Grandma of her 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren/Mokopuna. Loved sister of Ray. Nola will be resting at her home until Friday morning. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Nola will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 20th March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery, Hastings, on Saturday 21st March 2020 at 11.00am.
E Kui, hoki atu kit e reo karanga o ngã tipuna.
Aue te aroha e.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 19, 2020