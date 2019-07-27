Acknowledgement

REGAN, Noeline Patricia

(nee Leamy):

Noeline's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us during the loss of our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma. To all those who attended the service, sent flowers and cards, and contacted us please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks. Thanks also to the staff at Molly Ryan Retirement Village New Plymouth for their care of Mum over the last twelve years, the staff at Ward 2A Taranaki Base Hospital, Father Tom Lawn and Jacqueline at Vospers Funeral Services for their supporting care.



