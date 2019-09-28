KITCHING,
Noeline (Thelma):
Passed away on Thursday 19th September 2019, peacefully in the presence of family and friends at Radius Peppertree Rest Home, Palmerston North, aged 93. Loved wife of the late Norm. Mother of Larry and Mavis, Noel and Mandy, Paul and Ngaire. Nana to Angela and Micheal, Shaun and Tara, David and Genna, Cody and Jess. Great-Nana to Ella, Kalen, JD, Braxton, Lochlyn, Jahna, Jack, Harry and Cooper. A private service was held as per mum's wishes. Thanks to all the staff from Peppertree for their care and love of mum over the last 19 months.
"Mum, Nana, you will always be in our hearts"
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 28, 2019