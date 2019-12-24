OLSON, Noeleen Frances:
Of Palmerston North. Retired School Teacher. On Monday, December 23rd, 2019 (Peacefully) at Masonic Court. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Peter and Irene Olson, loved sister of the late William, and Lorna.
"Will be sadly missed".
Messages to the Olson Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Noeleen will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Monday, December, 30th, 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019