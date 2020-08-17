WEEKES, Noel Graham:
Passed away peacefully on the 30th July, 2020, aged 71. Loved husband of the late Judith. Loved father of Danielle, and the late Dean. Brother of Brian and Stephen, and brother-in-law of Wayne, Kerrie, John and Linda. Grandfather to Kaleb, Kia and Hailie. A Memorial Service for Noel will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 21st August, 2020 at 2pm. Messages can be sent to The Weekes family c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020