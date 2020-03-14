MINNS, Nita June (June):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12 March 2020 at Aroha Rest Home, Palmerston North. Loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter; Arthur; Steven; and Lisa & Stuart, and a loving grand and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren. A loved sister to her brothers and sister. A service for June will be held on Monday 16 March 2020 at 1.30pm at the Salvation Army Citadel, 431 Church Street, Palmerston North, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the Minns family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 14, 2020