KING,
Nina Ellen (nee Baldwin):
On Thursday 28th November 2019, peacefully at Metlifecare. Aged 88. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Jeremy, Harvey and June. Much loved Nana of Jess, Sam and Emily, Emma and James, Vincent and Ai-Yhien, and Marika, and Great-Nana of Eddy, Elijah, Hannah, Ben, Radleigh, and Holly. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the RSA, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the King family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Nina will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 28th November 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019