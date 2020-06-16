Nicholas ROELANTS

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this every sad time Pamela and Peter..."
    - Paula Moore
  • "Pamela & family, please accept my deepest sympathy on the..."
    - Beverley Murray (nee Stern)
  • "Dear Pam and Peter, my thoughts are with your at this sad..."
Death Notice

ROELANTS,
Nicholas Allen Peter:
Died peacefully on 10 June 2020, after a short, incredibly brave journey with cancer, with his partner and daughter at his side. Deeply loved partner for sixteen years of Janet Wutzler, Dad of Rosa, son of Peter and Pamela Roelants, brother and brother-in-law of Léon and Wendy, Jeremy and Julie, and uncle of Beatrix and Hugh. A private, family service was held on Sunday 14 June. Messages to PO Box 258, Levin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Department of Conservation, Native Forest Restoration Trust, at
https://www.nfrt.org.nz/make-a-donation-2/

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 16, 2020
