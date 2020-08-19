DEEGAN,
Ngaire Betty (nee Toohey):
Passed away on Saturday 15th August 2020, aged 85 years. Wife of Thomas James Deegan (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter (Palmerston North), Anne (Nelson), Tony (Brisbane), Colleen and Mark Elvines (Nelson), Maureen and Richard Lambert (Palmerston North), Michael and Daina (Feilding). Loved Nana of Peter, James, Jason, Deanna, Jemma, Billie, Teia, Eilis, Kate and Emma. Great-nana of Luca, Wyatt, Jade, Jasmine and Bradley. Loved sister of Maurice Toohey (Hawera), Lawrence Toohey (deceased), Patricia Stewart (Whanganui), Colleen Toohey (deceased), and Nola McBeth (Patea). Messages to the Deegan family, c/- 81 Rugby Street, Awapuni, Palmerston North 4412. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 20th August 2020 at 10.00am. The burial will take place at the Hawera Cemetery at approximately 2.00pm. Due to Covid restrictions numbers will be limited to 100, so please ensure we have Ngaire's whanau and friends seated in the Church first. Thank you.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 19, 2020