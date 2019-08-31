BERRINGTON, Ngaire Ada:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Evan. Thanks for all your very special memories. Now at peace, and will always be remembered. Adored mother of Lynette and the late Bruce Palmer, and Peter and Marion, treasured Grandma of Nathan and Jayne, Emma and Michael, Daniel and Lucy, Paul and Olivia, Jarrod, and Lisa, special Great-Grandma of Georgia, Murphy, Miyah, Hugo, Clara, Nhyah, and Elena. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alison and the late Gilbert, Eunice and Reg (both deceased), Beryl (twin) and the late Bob and George, Rex (deceased), Gloria and Stan and their families, and the Berrington Family. A service for Ngaire will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the N.Z. Foundation of the Blind, PO Box 310, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 31, 2019