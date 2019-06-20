Neville PENN

Death Notice

PENN, Neville Ian:
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon, Stephen and Vanessa, Kevin and Hollie, and Jillian and Brent. Loved Grandfather of his seven grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by his large extended family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Neville will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday, 21 June 2019, at 2.30pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 20, 2019
