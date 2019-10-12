SYMONDS,
Neil Douglas (Skin):
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Cranford Hospice, aged 73 years. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Esti, Tama and Kylie, and Kiri. Loved Koro to Holly, Alicia, Zoe, Kylana, Ricco, Tamahou and Tahupotiki. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for all of their ongoing care and support. A service for Skin will be held at the Hastings Deerstalker's Hall, 1534 Maraekakaho Road, Bridge Pa, on Monday 14 October at 1.00pm. Messages to the Symonds family can be left on facebook: terrylongleyandson or posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 12, 2019