JOHNSTON, Neil Kenmore:
Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on Sunday, April 12, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Merrilyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Anne, Lea and Tim, Clare and Tim, and Robyn and David. A much loved grandfather of Hannah (deceased), Holly, Emma, Alex, Chris, Olivia, Michael, Katie, Matthew and Ashlea and great-grandchildren Blake, Lily and Jake. Messages to the Johnston family can be sent c/- PO Box 28-055, Havelock North 4157. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will follow.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 17, 2020