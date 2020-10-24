ANDERSON, Neil Ludwig:
Passed away peacefully on 14 October 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved Uncle of Wendy, Ian, Andrew, Craig and Jayne. Godfather to Hillary, brother-in-law of Peter and Heather. Thanks to the staff at Woodlands Care Home and Nurses of Ward 25 at the Palmerston North Hospital. In lieu of flowers a donation can be sent to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Please send messages to the Anderson family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 24, 2020