TAYLOR, Neal Antony:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15 October 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Respected ex-husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Anna; Jennifer; Warrick; and Malcolm and Siok Khim. Loved grandfather of Samuel, Lucas; Trinity, Sienna, Danielle; Alexis, Neva; Tristan, Tahlia, Levi. A service for Neal will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 18 October 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 16, 2019