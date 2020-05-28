BOYENS, Naomi Alice:
(Formerly of Palmerston North) On 26th May 2020, peacefully at Lansdowne Court, Masterton, aged 83. Loved soulmate of the late Herbert Stowers (Herb). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and John Purdy, Jennifer and Terry Johnson, Carol and Julian Rowntree, Debra and Harry Langham, Steven and Anita Boyens, Jacqui and Danny McLaren, and Warren Boyens. A much loved Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. A private service has been held. Messages to the family may be sent to 14 Bunny Street, Masterton.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 28, 2020