    Published in: Manawatu Standard
SOPER, Nancy Bruce
(nee McConachie):
Of Palmerston North. On Sunday 20th October 2019, (peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. In her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Graeme and Vickie, and Craig. Loved sister of Donald (deceased), Doug (deceased), and Colin.
"Much loved and
sadly missed"
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the SPCA, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Soper family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Nancy will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 25th October 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 22, 2019
