SHANNON, Nancy Joyce:
At Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday 18 July 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyndell and Mick, Graeme, and Alison and John. Loved Grandma of Caroline, Sam, Tammy, and Corrin and her 7 great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Shannon family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Nancy will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, 197 North Street, Feilding, on Friday 24 July 2020, at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 21, 2020