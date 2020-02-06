TIMMS, Naira Frances:

6th February 2019

A year ago today on Waitangi Day, now Naira's day I lost my partner for life, my best friend and my one and only soulmate. Naira I miss you every day, sometimes the pain without you is so unbearable but all our happy memories gives me purpose and strength to carry on doing the things we planned to do together and more. I continue to be amazed and proud of everything that you achieved while you were here on God's earth. You were not only special to me but to many family, friends and work colleagues and you are truly missed by all.

Naira, you will be forever in my thoughts, my heart

and dreams and

"each day I love you more"

- Gail



