SEWELL, Myrtle Fay (Fay)
(nee Corpe):
Peacefully in the presence of family at Arohanui Hospice on Friday 21 August 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of James (Jim), loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Peter (Australia), Bev and Lew and the late David. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Fay will be held on Friday 4 September 2020. Donations in memory of Fay to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated. All messages to the Sewell family, c/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 26, 2020