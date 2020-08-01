VILES, Murray Franklyn:
Of Palmerston North.
On Thursday 30th July 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 78. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved partner of Chris Tunnicliffe. Much loved father of Donna, and loved Pop of Braeden, and Brooke. Loved stepfather of Viktoria and Phillip, and loved Poppa Muz of Maserati, and Alessandra. Loved brother of Jean, Helen, and their families. Donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice. Messages to the Viles family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A celebration of Murray's life will be held tomorrow Sunday afternoon. Please contact Chris on 021049137 for details.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 1, 2020