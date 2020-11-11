Muriel CAMPBELL

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Caccia Birch House
130 Te Awe Awe Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

CAMPBELL, Muriel Dorothy:
Died 7th November 2020, aged 106 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian, and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Colleen and Bruce, Peter and Barbara, Dorothy and Bain, and Julie and Otele. Treasured by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in New Zealand, Australia, England, and Denmark. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Muriel's life at Caccia Birch House, 130 Te Awe Awe Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 12th November, at 3.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2020
