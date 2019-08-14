Murial GRAHAM

GRAHAM, Murial May
(nee Kilsby):
Of Levin. Peacefully on 10 August 2019 at Summerset Village Levin, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Loving mother of Brendan and Helen, Leone and Keith, Andrea, Adrian and Irene, Robyn and Bryan. Loved grandma to all her grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all. Many thanks to all the staff of Summerset for their wonderful care of Murial. In accordance with Murial's wishes a private family service will be held. Messages to the Graham family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 14, 2019
