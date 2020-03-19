RONGO,
Mura (nee Arapere):
Of Marton, passed away surrounded by love on Tuesday 17 March 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Te Kawana. Dearly loved mother of the late Carol, Henry, and Luke; and surviving siblings Lana, Jessica, and Geraldine. Cherished Gamma of all her mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Messages to the Rongo whanau, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. A service to celebrate Mura's life will be held at Poupatate Marae, 187 Reu Reu Road, Halcombe, tomorrow Friday 20 March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Tokorangi Urupã, Tokorangi Road, Halcombe.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 19, 2020