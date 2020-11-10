MEREDITH, Monte Bryant:
Reg No 33123, New Zealand Army, CD Construction Squadron, RNZE Linton. Passed peacefully after a long illness, bravely fought with dignity in his 89th year, at the Masonic Hospital, Levin, on Saturday 7 November 2020. Will be forever loved and missed by his most dearly loved wife Shirley (nee Udy). Much loved and respected father and father-in-law to Sheryl and Ian (Morrison), Monte and Kathy, Michael and Marie, and Richard and Sharon. Dearly loved Poppy to Michael and Chris, Thomas and Belinda, Leanne, Garth and Renee, Lisa and Paul, and Patrick and Jessica. Special Big Pop to his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Cooper, Beauden, Gracie and soon to be expected great-grandson. Dearly loved son of the late Monte and Audrey Meredith and brother to the late Valerie Warren.
A life well lived for his family.
Grateful thanks to Dr Andy Van de Vyver for his care of Monte over the years. Sincere thanks to all those who provided care for Monte at Star 4, Horowhenua Hospital and the Masonic Hospital, Levin. Funeral to be held on Thursday 12 November 2020, 11.00am, at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street Levin. Tributes for Monte can be placed on his page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020