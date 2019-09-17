MELTON,
Mona Margaret Ada
(nee Cameron):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Bulls. On Saturday 14th September 2019, unexpectedly. Aged 83. Wife of the late Gary. Dearly loved mother of Jim, Debbie, Dean, Gary, and Helen. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Mary, Delia (deceased), and Elaine. Messages to the Melton family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Mona will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 19th September 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019