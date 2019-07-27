TALALELEI,

Misipati James:

It is with our deepest regret to inform everyone that Misipati, aged 44 years, passed away on July 25, 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loved son of Aloali'i and the late Suitupe Filimoto Fa'allelei Talalelei. Misipati is the loved brother to Vasati (Janet) and Eseta, brother-in-law to Keti and Filipo, and beloved Uncle to Tilesiana, Filimoto, Aniva, Jericho, Periti, Poasa, Muamua and Talafou. The Family Service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 5.00pm, and the Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 10.30am. Both services will be held at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa EFKS Palmerston North, 39 Havelock Avenue, Westbrook, Palmerston North.



