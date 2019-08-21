SATHERLEY, Mira June:
On 19 August 2019 at Alexandra Rest Home, Wellington, aged 97. Formerly of Waitarere Beach. Beloved wife of the late George Satherley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jenny, and John and Lise. Loved grandmother of Janet and Davy, and Clara. Loved only daughter of the late May and Henry Rolston of Levin. Loved by all her cousins. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Alexandra Rest Home for their kindness and care for Mira. A service to remember Mira will be held at Harvey Bowler's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Friday 23 August at 11.00am, and then to Foxton Cemetery. Mira requested a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance rather than flowers.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2019