WATSON, Milton
Trevor George (Cookie):
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family on Saturday 18th July 2020. Aged 46 years. Much loved partner of Chrystal Cochran. Doting father of Tyler and Kasey. Loved brother of Lee, Billy Jo, and Karen. Loved son of Chris and the late Milton (Milly). A much loved uncle and great-uncle. Loved son-in-law of Stephen and Rebecca Cochran. Friends are invited to attend a service for Cookie at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 24th July 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by private interment.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 21, 2020