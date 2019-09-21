DURANT, Milo Albert (Mal):
Reg No. 453408 Pvte 2NZEF WWII. Peacefully on Thursday 19 September 2019, at Palmerston Manor. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dulcie, and the late Kath. Loved Dad of Michael, Karen, Gail, and Mark; and respected and loved step Dad of Mike and Pauline, Kevin and Sandi, Graham, and Maurice (dec) McDowell; and a loved Grandfather. Special thanks to all the staff at Palmerston Manor for their wonderful care of Milo. Messages to the Durant and McDowell family may be sent C\- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Mal at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Wednesday 25th September 2019, at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 21, 2019