FUNNELL,
Mildred Adelia Olive:
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Friday 7 August 2020, after a brief illness, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Erle. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Michael; Grant and Kim; John and Margi and all their families. A service to celebrate Mildred's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Saturday 5 September 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the foyer or sent to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Funnell family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 2, 2020