FUNNELL,
Mildred Adelia Olive:
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Friday 7th August 2020, after a brief illness in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Erle. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Michael; Grant and Kim; John and Margi and all their families. A service to celebrate the life of Mildred will be held at the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Saturday 15th August 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation . Messages can be sent to the Bell family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 8, 2020