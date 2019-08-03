Michael WHITE

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Whitey ...very saddened by your sudden..."
    - Susan Anne Kara
  • "we will miss you mike.linda an padlock"
    - linda philp
  • "WHITEY...so shocked and saddened to hear of your..."
    - Susan Anne Kara
  • "will be missed,remembering the days outside 11 wincanton..."
    - greenie
  • "WHITE, Michael Thomas: It is with huge sorrow and shock..."
    - Michael WHITE
    Published in: Manawatu Standard
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Death Notice

WHITE, Michael Thomas:
Michael, aged 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 29, 2019.
A most loved son of the late Walter (Snow) and Pat. Michael was much loved by his many relatives in Australia and throughout NZ and such a huge number of friends. The suddenness has caused shock and disbelief for all. According to Michael's wishes he has been cremated privately. To share stories, celebrate Michael's life, to give and receive support there will be an informal gathering, a Wake, at 11.00am on Saturday 17th August at The Lychway Lounge, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North. Bring your anecdotes and let us all learn more, from each other, about the many faces of Michael. To his Harley friends please bring your bikes to honour Michael. Any questions etc can come to Adrianne 027 2836317 or [email protected]
Sleep peacefully Michael

