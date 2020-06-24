Michael BOWATER

Guest Book
  • "You were a very special uncle you became my dad after barry..."
    - Leonie bowater
  • "RIP Bowie you had a full & colorful life. A respected..."
  • "R.I.P Uncle Mike, I'm going to miss your big hugs you gave..."
    - Lisa Fenton
  • "R.I.P uncle Mike have a lot of great memories of you and..."
    - Shelly palmer
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

BOWATER,
Michael Joseph (Mike):
Passed away on Monday 22 June 2020, at home. Aged 81 years. Husband of Margaret and Lil (both dec). Dearly loved Dad of Les and Judy, Darren and Ange, Steven and Chan, Shane, Ange and Rob, and Kevin and Claire. Cherished Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike will be at 1 Taylor Ave, Feilding, until his service at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.