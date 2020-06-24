BOWATER,
Michael Joseph (Mike):
Passed away on Monday 22 June 2020, at home. Aged 81 years. Husband of Margaret and Lil (both dec). Dearly loved Dad of Les and Judy, Darren and Ange, Steven and Chan, Shane, Ange and Rob, and Kevin and Claire. Cherished Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike will be at 1 Taylor Ave, Feilding, until his service at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 24, 2020