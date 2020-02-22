SOUTHEE,
Mervyn Leslie Albert (Merv):
RNZN 12092 - of Palmerston North. Passed away suddenly on Friday 7 February 2020, in Star 2, Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Doris. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Wayne, Malcolm (deceased), Mark and Annette, Gary and Jane, Sharleen and Wayne, Joanne, Carol, Deidre and Dave, Glenn and Angela. Cherished Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Merv's request a private service has been held. Thank you Nurse Sue and the Star 2 staff who cared for him. Please send messages to 108 Vogel Street, Palmerston North.
