HAZELWOOD,
Mervyn Donald (Merv):
Passed away peacefully, 22nd July 2019, aged 82. Oldest son of Arthur (Mick) and Marjorie Hazelwood, cherished older brother to Eileen Shaw and the late Garry. Dearly beloved husband for 55 years of Barbara (left us 2013), treasured father and father-in-law of Brent (left us in 2006) and Anne, Natalie and Diana, and Craig and Rozina, adored grandfather (Choppa) to Charlot and Kathryn, and loved partner of Val Wright. A celebration of Merv's life will be held on Friday 26th July, 2.00pm at Beauchamp Crem Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice for the wonderful care and attention to Merv in his final passage.
Rest in peace, Merv.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 23, 2019