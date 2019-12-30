SAMPSON, Merlin Jeanette:

On Sunday 15th December 2019, Merlin died peacefully at home with her family after a long and hard fight with cancer. Loved wife of Brian and mother of Mark, Howie, Justin and Anna and mother-in-law to Valerie, Rebecca and Mike. Gran to her beloved grandchildren, Isabella & Michael, Tom & Lauren and Emily. A hard battler with strong principles, family first but very caring and helpful to many others. A true artisan - porcelain painter, prolific quilter and quilting teacher, and a miniatures enthusiast. Will be sadly missed by her many quilting and miniaturist friends throughout New Zealand and offshore. Hard working and innovative volunteer to Methodist Social Services and Arohanui Hospice for 15 years. As per her wishes Merlin has been privately farewelled by her family. Please send any messages to Sampson Family, 10 Fraser Ct. Roslyn, Palmerston North 4414. Donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated.



