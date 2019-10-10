YORK, Melvyn Douglas:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston Manor on Monday 7 October 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 81 years. Loved son of the late Doug and Dulcie. Loved husband of Leigh (dec), and Marilyn. Loved Dad of Michele (dec) and Bernardette. Father-in-law of Nick. Grandfather of Rowan, Melissa and Eugene Garvin. Great-Grandfather of Michelle Garvin, Jade Schmidt, Nicholas Stange, Tianna Sheather, Samantha and Aaron Blanton. Loved brother of Bernard (dec), Raewyn (dec), Noeline (dec), Cynthia, Trevor, and Gavin. Loved by all his nieces and nephews, and extended family. Messages to the York family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service to celebrate Melvyn's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 11 October 2019 at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2019