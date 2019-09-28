Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin ESSON. View Sign Death Notice



Melvin James (Jim):

Passed away surrounded by love on Thursday 26th September 2019, aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Angela. Loved father of Rachel, and Victoria. Much loved father-in-law of Al, and Grandpa/Jimpa of Florence, Walter, Stella, Billie and Trixie. Brother and brother-in-law of Patsy and the late Michael Dillon, and Don and Lesley Esson. Jim will be fondly remembered for his encyclopaedic knowledge of the insect world, his recent passion for craft beer and his devotion to his demanding Burmese cat Rex. Much thanks to the compassionate team of Ward 23 at Palmerston North Hospital. All messages to the Esson family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A Memorial Service for Jim will be held at Massey University, Geoffrey Peren Building (Old Main Building) Auditorium, on Wednesday 2nd October at 2.30pm.





NZIFH



