RUSSELL,
Melva Lillias (nee Hyde):
Passed away on 24 November 2020 at Papakura Private Hospital, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late John George Russell. Dearly loved sister of Margaret and David. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Peter, Carol, John, Peter, Michelle and Tony. Loved Nana of Renèe, Monique, Michael, Holly, Daniel, Josh, Rebecca, Nathan, Caleb, Josiah and Alisha, and great-grandmother of Abby, Sophie, Rowan, Areta, Olivia, and Rosetta. A service to celebrate Melva's life will be held at Papakura Wesleyan Church, Cnr Croskery and Dominion Roads, Papakura, on Friday 4 December at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Bible Society Development NZ Inc would be greatly appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mlrussell2411.
In the care of
Resthaven Funerals Howick
FDANZ Ph: 09 267 2530
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2020