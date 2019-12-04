Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 p.m. The Lychway 5 Roy Street Palmerston North View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Rest Home, Palmerston North, on 19th October 2019, aged 83. Mavis was the dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Albert and Jeannie Sievers of Sanson; the much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jean and Ken Wright, the late Alf Sievers and Reg and the late Tresta Sievers. Mavis was a treasured Aunt of Christine, Barry, Allison and Lester Wright, and their families; Sheri Mckay, the late Carl Sievers and Claire Gadbaw and their families. A private cremation has been held and a service to celebrate her life will take place at The Lychway, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, at 2.00pm, on Saturday 7th December. All communications can be sent to Mavis' family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North, please. Thanks to Julia Wallace Staff for their care of Mavis.







