LAMBERT, Mavis Tressie:
Of Palmerston North. On Saturday, June 29th, 2019 (Peacefully) at Olive Tree Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, loved mum of Neville, Gordon, Heather Olson, and Carol Payne, much loved Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grand and great-grandchildren.
"Will be sadly missed".
Messages to the Lambert Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Mavis will be held in the Wesley Broadway Methodist Church, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North tomorrow Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 1, 2019