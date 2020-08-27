Maurice BROWN

  • "Our deepest sympathy to you Helen and family we have fond..."
    - Margaret Jane and Nicholas Searancke
BROWN, Maurice Allan:
On Tuesday 25th August 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband of Helen. Devoted and loving father of Sandra and Paul McGoldrick, Tania, Andrew (deceased), Gillian, and Steven. Treasured Grandad of Zane, Kyle, Bridgette, and Sofia. Messages to Mrs H Brown, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or online at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Maurice will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at 10.30am. There will be a livestream if you wish to view – email [email protected]

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 27, 2020
