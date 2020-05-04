TURNER, Maureen Gladys
(nee Lansdown):
Passed away on April 26th, 2020, one day after her 86th Birthday. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Dave for 63 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ronnie and Vicki; Bruce and Lorraine; Christine (dec); Joanne and Greg Turner; Paul and Karen; Megan and Mark Turton. Respected Nana and Maureen to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dannevirke Community Hospital comfort fund would be appreciated. A private cremation has been held with a public memorial service to follow, date to be advised. All communications to the "Turner Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 4, 2020